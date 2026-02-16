  1. Home
LS Speaker Birla to represent India

  • Created On:  16 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo)

New Delhi/Dhaka: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent the Indian government at the newly elected Bangladesh government's swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, won a resounding victory in the Bangladeshi parliamentary elections.

In its statement, the MEA said, "The Hon'ble Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations." "As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people," it added.

Om BirlaBangladesh Swearing-InBangladesh Nationalist PartyTarique RahmanParliamentary Elections
