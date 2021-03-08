Virat Kohli Sends A Lovely Message To His Dear Wife Anushka Sharma On The Occasion of Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the whole social media is filled with beautiful messages and empowering quotes for women. Even most of the celebrities also dropped special messages and extended their wishes to their fans. Off late, Virat Kohli dropped a cute pic of his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika and dropped a heartfelt note on this special occasion. He also said that, after witnessing the birth of a child, he came to know about the strength of a woman.

Along with the beautiful pic of Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika, Kohli also wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother ❤️. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world.



In this pic, little Vamika is all happy playing with her mom…



Off late, Anushka Sharma also dropped the throwback childhood pic and wished 'Happy Women's Day' to her mother…

Little Anushka is seen cutting the cake along with her mother… She also wrote, "Let's celebrate the strong ones, the silently resilient ones, the ones who break themselves down to become better, more aware nurturers. The ones through whom we have all come to be. The mothers! 💫 #HappyWomensDay".



Presently Virat is all prepping up for the T20 series against England… The whole team is happy after defeating England in the Test Series!!!