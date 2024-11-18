Visually Impaired Comedian Bhavya Shah to Debut in Palaash Muchhal's Upcoming Film

Bhavya Shah, a visually impaired comedian who rose to fame on Samay Raina's popular show India's Got Latent, is all set to make his acting debut. Renowned music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has signed Shah for his upcoming project, with filming scheduled to commence in December.

Palaash Muchhal confirmed the news by sharing a screenshot of a paparazzo’s Instagram post on his story. The post read, "India's Got Latent fame Bhavya Shah signs Palaash Muchhal film as lead." Muchhal added a touch of inspiration by pairing the post with the iconic Bollywood track Aashayein. However, details about the film, including its title and storyline, remain under wraps.

Bhavya Shah’s journey to the limelight has been nothing short of inspiring. During his time on India's Got Latent, Shah revealed that he was not born blind. He lost his vision entirely at the age of 12, jokingly describing it as being "pyaar mein andha" (blind in love). Despite this life-altering event, Bhavya demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving an impressive 93.4% in his class 10 exams.

In a past interview with Asian Age, Bhavya shared his approach to overcoming challenges. He uses screen-reading software for typing, creating tables, solving equations, and conducting research. This technology has played a crucial role in his academic and professional success.

Bhavya Shah's achievements extend beyond the stage. He completed his post-graduation from Stanford University and has an impressive resume. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bhavya is a "World Champion in Debate" and has worked with prestigious organizations like the World Bank HQ and Meta (Reality Labs). He has also made significant contributions as a quantitative social science researcher.

Palaash Muchhal, who is directing the film featuring Bhavya Shah, has previously worked on Kaam Chalu Hai, starring Gia Manek and Rajpal Yadav. Known for his musical and filmmaking expertise, Muchhal's upcoming project is highly anticipated, especially with Bhavya Shah taking the lead.