Watch Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women's Day!

On March 8th, we celebrate International Women's Day, a special occasion dedicated to honouring women's achievements and progress. This year, in a gesture to mark the significance of this day, the team behind the Bollywood movie Laapataa Ladies has announced a remarkable offer: tickets for the film will be available for just ₹100.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has been making waves in the box office since its release. Within six days, it garnered a net collection of ₹5.48 crore domestically, showcasing its popularity among audiences. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film features talented actors like Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

During its first weekend, Laapataa Ladies captured the hearts of viewers, earning ₹3.15 crore net, with Saturday and Sunday contributing ₹1.45 crore net and ₹1.7 crore net, respectively. Its global appeal is evident, with a total collection of ₹7.75 crore, including ₹5.8 crore from the domestic box office and ₹1.95 crore from overseas.

Originally premiered as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, the film arrived in Indian theaters on March 1st to enthusiastic audiences. Even on its sixth day, Laapataa Ladies maintained an occupancy rate of 11.23%, demonstrating its enduring popularity.