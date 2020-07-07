Watch: Radhika Madan Drops The Video Of Her 'Nachannu Jeekarda' Song Practice

Radhika Madan is at her dancing… She just kills with her performances and makes us shake our legs with her awesome moves. She just created magic on the screen with her "Nachannu Jeekarda…" song in Angrezi Medium movie and turned this song a perfect party number… We all know how goodis at her dancing… She just kills with her performances and makes us shake our legs with her awesome moves. She just created magic on the screen with her "Nachannu Jeekarda…" song in Angrezi Medium movie and turned this song a perfect party number…

Radhika once again made us shake our legs by dropping her practice video of this song on her Instagram page…

In this video, Radhika is seen dancing along with her dance masters in the Ruel Dausan Varindani dance studio… She danced perfectly and recreated the iconic steps for the song!!!

She also penned a few words beside the post and stated that, she couldn't shoot a few iconic steps and it is very technical and needs a lot of practice by adding Ruel Dausan Varindani and "Nachannu Jeekarda…" hashtags.

Angrezi Medium featured the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika essayed the role of his daughter who wants to pursue her studies in London. It is all about how her father arranges money for her London education and the struggles he faced while doing so.

This movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and London Calling Production banners.

Angrezi Medium was released on 6th April, 2020on Disney+ Hotstar due to the Covid-19 lockdown. This movie was Irrfan's last movie. This versatile actor died on 29th April, 2020 after losing the battle with 'Neuroendocrine tumour'.