We Introduce The Indian Team Reel 'PR'…

After the introduction of reel cricketers now it's time to bring on the crew of Indian cricket team who put their fuller efforts to have the team a safe play and journey. Kabir Khan directorial '83' is making everyone to have a look at its updates with an unique set of promotions.

First came the Ranveer Singh character poster which aptly looked as Kapil Dev, thereafter the batsmen and bowlers including the extras were covered and they created a buzz on the social media for a few days. And now, the makers have introduced the PR of the Indian team, Man Singh who did his best to make Indian team go with confidence on to the ground.

Here is the poster… Have a look!

Bollywood character artist Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play the role of Man Singh and he is seen in all smiles with Indian team dress code. His tireless efforts made Indians bag a tremendous victory and he was fondly called as the backbone of the Indian team.

83 movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri media, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

All we need to do is, wait for 10th April to witness the cricket drama on the big screens.