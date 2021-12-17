Weekend Hungama: Check Out The New Releases Of The Coming Week Of December
The coming week will be filled with full of celebrations as the Christmas festival is just a few days away! Well, even the makers of both Bollywood and Tollywood are also ready to entertain the movie buffs with all their amazing movies. Right from Ranveer Singh's most-awaited 83 movie to Nani's Shyam Singha Roy, there are a couple of movies ready to hit the theatres in the coming week. Along with the movies, even the new web series and shows of OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., are all ready to entertain the audience!
First let us check out the movies releasing in the coming week…
Bollywood
1. 83
Release Date: 24th December
Release Platform: Theatres
Director: Kabir Khan
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Genre: 1983 Cricket world cup sequences! (Sports Drama)
Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the 1983 cricket world cup special moments with his reel team!
2. Atrangi Re
Release Date: 24th December
Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform
Director: Anand L Rai
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush
Genre: Love Tale
Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be forced to get hitched who come from two different regions! So, we need to wait and watch how will they adjusted to the situation! Akshay Kumar also will be seen as a magician in this movie!
Tollywood
1. Shyam Singha Roy
Release Date: 24th December, 2021
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sabastian, Jisshu Sengupta and Murali Sharma
Director: Rahul Sankrityan
Genre: Action Drama
Being based on the re-incarnation plot, Nani essays a dual role in this movie. Although the plot is not revealed Nani is seen as a fighter in the trailer!
Now let us check out the OTT platform releases of the upcoming week…
Amazon Prime
December 17
• Boxing Day
• Christmas Is Cancelled
• With Love—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
December 19
Joy for Christmas
December 20
Who You Think I Am
December 21
Being the Ricardos (Amazon Original Movie)
December 23
Yearly Departed (Amazon Original Special)
Netflix
December 17
• Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
• The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series
• Decoupled
December 18
• Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
• Oldboy
• Don't Breathe 2
December 19
What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series
December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series
December 21
• Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
• Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film
December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
December 24
• 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
• Don't Look Up — Netflix Film
• Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
• The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
• STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
• Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
• Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: December 17
• Big Sky: S2
• Dopesick: S1
• Grey's Anatomy: S18
Release Date: December 20
• Curb Your Enthusiasm
• The Simpsons
• Family Guy
• The Great North
• Insecure
Release Date: December 22
• Marvel Studios Hawkeye: E6
• The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Release Date: December 24
• Disney's Ecanto
• Far From The Tree
• Atrangi Re
So guys, enjoy this festive week with all these amazing releases in both theatres and OTT platforms!