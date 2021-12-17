Weekend Hungama: Check Out The New Releases Of The Coming Week Of December

The coming week will be filled with full of celebrations as the Christmas festival is just a few days away! Well, even the makers of both Bollywood and Tollywood are also ready to entertain the movie buffs with all their amazing movies. Right from Ranveer Singh's most-awaited 83 movie to Nani's Shyam Singha Roy, there are a couple of movies ready to hit the theatres in the coming week. Along with the movies, even the new web series and shows of OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., are all ready to entertain the audience!

First let us check out the movies releasing in the coming week…

Bollywood

1. 83

Release Date: 24th December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Kabir Khan

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Genre: 1983 Cricket world cup sequences! (Sports Drama)

Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the 1983 cricket world cup special moments with his reel team!

2. Atrangi Re

Release Date: 24th December

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform

Director: Anand L Rai

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush

Genre: Love Tale

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be forced to get hitched who come from two different regions! So, we need to wait and watch how will they adjusted to the situation! Akshay Kumar also will be seen as a magician in this movie!

Tollywood

1. Shyam Singha Roy

Release Date: 24th December, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sabastian, Jisshu Sengupta and Murali Sharma

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Genre: Action Drama

Being based on the re-incarnation plot, Nani essays a dual role in this movie. Although the plot is not revealed Nani is seen as a fighter in the trailer!

Now let us check out the OTT platform releases of the upcoming week…

Amazon Prime

December 17

• Boxing Day

• Christmas Is Cancelled

• With Love—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

December 19

Joy for Christmas

December 20

Who You Think I Am

December 21

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Original Movie)

December 23

Yearly Departed (Amazon Original Special)

Netflix

December 17

• Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

• The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

• Decoupled

December 18

• Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

• Oldboy

• Don't Breathe 2

December 19

What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series

December 21

• Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

• Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

December 24

• 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

• Don't Look Up — Netflix Film

• Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

• The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

• STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

• Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

• Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: December 17

• Big Sky: S2

• Dopesick: S1

• Grey's Anatomy: S18

Release Date: December 20

• Curb Your Enthusiasm

• The Simpsons

• Family Guy

• The Great North

• Insecure

Release Date: December 22

• Marvel Studios Hawkeye: E6

• The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Release Date: December 24

• Disney's Ecanto

• Far From The Tree

• Atrangi Re

So guys, enjoy this festive week with all these amazing releases in both theatres and OTT platforms!