Yami Gautam Also Drops Her First Look Poster From Bhoot Police

We have already witnessed the awesome poster of Jacqueline Fernandez from the horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police movie. Well, now the makers also revealed the first look of Yami Gautam and treated her fans with an intriguing poster.

Yami Gautam shared the first look poster on her Instagram page and created noise on social media. Take a look!

Yami looked stunning and intriguing holding the flambeau. She sported in a white gown and left her tresses flowing! She is all search of something in the haunting background. Along with sharing this pic, Yami also wrote, "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip".

Yami is all set to essay the role of Maya in this movie which also has Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in other lead roles. Versatile actor Javed Jaffrey is also roped in to play a pivotal role.



Earlier in the day, the makers also released Jacqueline's first look from the movie. Thus is a double treat for all the fans of these glam dolls.



Here is the first look of Jacqueline:

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning with those mysterious eyes. She wore a white sleeveless top and paired it with a denim and fur jacket. The whip in her hand made the poster worth watching.

Bhoot Police movie is being directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners.



According to a source close to the makers, "There is so much uncertainty around the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and no one can assure as to when will things be back to normal. The cinema consumption habit has also changed for the audience significantly and only event films will get the cash registers ringing to start with. Hence, Ramesh Ji decided to take a direct to digital route with his horror comedy".



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the producers are eyeing on the OTT platforms. Thus, Bhoot Police makers are also releasing the movie on the Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September, 2021.