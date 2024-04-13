  • Menu
Yami Gautam grateful as ‘Article 370’ marks 50 days in theaters

Actress Yami Gautam extends her heartfelt gratitude as her film 'Article 370' celebrates a milestone, completing "50 glorious days" in theaters. The actress took to social media, expressing her appreciation for the film's success and emphasizing the importance of pushing creative boundaries in the industry.

Gautam shared a cheerful snapshot on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing her with a coffee mug in hand, radiating a joyful smile. In her caption, she reflected on the journey from the inception of 'Article 370' to its enduring success on the silver screen.

"From the first day of shooting ‘Article 370’ to the 50 glorious days of the film still running successfully in theaters, time has flown by," Gautam expressed, acknowledging the passage of time and the film's remarkable journey.

The actress took a moment to extend her gratitude to her husband, Aditya Dhar, for the opportunity to work on the film, which was released in February. She expressed immense appreciation to @AdityaDharFilms for granting her the exceptional opportunity and recognized @LokeshDharB62 for his role as a wonderful producer in the project.

Furthermore, Gautam expressed her gratitude to the entire team, including Aditya Suhas Jambhale, for their collective efforts in bringing 'Article 370' to life on the big screen.

"I’m also extremely grateful to our audience for reinstating our faith that they will always embrace and celebrate groundbreaking cinema," Gautam stated, highlighting the audience's role in the film's success.

As she concluded, Gautam emphasized the importance of continually pushing creative boundaries in the industry, expressing optimism that innovative storytelling will continue to resonate with audiences.

'Article 370' portrays Gautam in the role of an intelligence officer and delves into the politically charged situation in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the abrogation of Article 370, a constitutional provision guaranteeing the state's 'special status'.


