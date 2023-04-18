Yo Yo Honey Singh's Special Dance Number 'Lets Dance Chotu' Song From Salman And Pooja's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set for the EID special treat with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie. Having Tollywood's ace actors Venkatesh and Bhumika in prominent roles, the movie is also the most-awaited ones of the South film industry. As the release date is nearing, the makers are unveiling the video songs from the movie to create a buzz. Off late, they dropped another peppy dance number "Let's Dance Chotu…" being Yo Yo Honey Singh's special song!

Along with the makers, even Salman Khan also shared the song and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The song is all rocking and it showcased Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde dancing along with Yo Yo Honey Singh. All three of them looked awesome being dressed up in traditional avatars. It is a complete party number and a treat for Salman Khan fans!

Casting Details Of Kisi Ki Jaan Kisi Ka Jaan:

• Salman Khan as Bhaijaan

• Venkatesh

• Pooja Hegde

• Jagapathi Babu

• Jassie Gill

• Raghav Juyal

• Siddharth Nigam

• Bhumika Chawla

• Bhagyashree

• Shehnaaz Gill

• Abhimanyu Singh

• Vijender Singh

• Abdu Rozik

• Malvika Sharma

• Palak Tiwari

• Amrita Puri

• Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in a song

• Yo Yo Honey Singh in a cameo appearance in a song

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off by showcasing romantic glimpses of the lead actors Salman and Pooja Hegde… As Pooja belongs to a traditional Telugu family, Salman meets Venkatesh and his family! Thereafter enters the antagonist Jagapathi Babu who holds a complete intense action backdrop but as Venkatesh is against violence, Salman Khan takes the charge of clearing off Venky's problem. He protects them from Jagapathi Babu. On the whole, the trailer is all intense and interesting showcasing Salman Khan in a long bob hairstyle!

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan under his home banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!



