Zareen Khan wants to do much more than looking hot in films
Actress Zareen Khan gave content driven performance in her latest release "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele". She now hopes to get meaningful roles rather than just put make-up on and look glamorous.
"I have been offered a couple of different types of roles, I am keeping my fingers crossed," she says.
She hopes that people now see her in a different light after "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", an offbeat, OTT-released film about a gay man and a lesbian woman, and their self-discovery on a road trip.
"I hope people see me in a different light and they do offer me roles that I really want to do, meaningful roles rather than just putting on make-up and looking hot. I want to do much more than that," she said.