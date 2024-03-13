Live
Bosco Martis opens up on challenges of filming ‘Wallah Habibi’ track for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
Choreographer Bosco Martis of the Bosco-Caesar duo, who has choreographed the song ‘Wallah Habibi’ for the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has opened up about the challenges his team faced during the filming of the track.
The song, shot in the dunes of Wadi Rum in Jordan, features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F.
The track featuring an Arabic melody was shot in extreme temperatures.
Talking about the song, Bosco Martis said, “It was tough for Tiger as the sand used to enter his pants. But he had the patience to do it. It took around 5-6 takes (to get the perfect shot)."
He also explained why he didn’t have to do much to get them to match each other’s energies, saying, “They only matched the energy among themselves. 'Unka bromance itna acha ho gaya tha ki' they managed to complement each other in all respects.”
Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “It was 4-degree Celsius, but due to wind, it was effectively -2-degree Celsius. Yet, Akshay and Tiger gave their best."
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Eid next month.