Bosco Martis shares his excitement in choreographing NTR

The much-anticipated film "Devara," starring the "Man of the Masses" NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, is making significant strides in its production. Promising to be a global spectacle, the film features Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

The latest update from the "Devara" team reveals an exciting development: a new song sequence is being shot in Thailand, choreographed by renowned Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis. Known for his viral dance moves in films like "Pathaan," "War," and "Fighter," Bosco Martis expressed his enthusiasm about working with NTR by sharing a picture of them together on Instagram.

In the shared photo, NTR's fresh look and Bosco's praise for his exceptional talent have generated considerable buzz among fans. The collaboration is expected to bring a unique flair to the film, showcasing NTR's remarkable dance skills.

The filmmakers recently launched the musical promotions with the hit first track, "Fear Song," which has already created a sensation across all platforms. "Devara" is being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, with the first installment, "Devara: Part 1," set for release on September 27th in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in key roles. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, "Devara" is produced under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K. The technical team includes Sreekar Prasad as the editor, R. Rathnavelu as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril as the production designer.