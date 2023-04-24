Box Office Clash: Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan Set to Compete with Dhanush and Karthi

The much-awaited sci-fi thriller, Ayalaan, featuring Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, has finally announced its release plans. The makers have revealed that the film will hit the screens during the Diwali festival season of 2023, but the exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

With Ayalaan's release during Diwali, there will be a fierce triangular box office clash between Sivakarthikeyan, Dhanush, and Karthi, as Dhanush's Captain Miller and Karthi's Japan are also set to release during the same period. Ayalaan is the most expensive film in Sivakarthikeyan's career.

Directed by Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan features Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead, while the music score is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The film is a joint production of 24 AM Studios and Phantomfx Studio banners.