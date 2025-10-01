Live
Box Office Report [September 30]: Earnings of They Call Him OG, Homebound, Jolly LLB 3, and Lokah on Tuesday
Tuesday collections report films from all genres be it high-octane action thrillers or masala comedy dramas to conscious, socially relevant films. -week box office earnings take an intriguing look into the September 30 box office India.
Tuesday Box Office Overview
They Call Him OG Achieves Rs 150 Crore
The multi-starrer gangster crime flick crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in six days in the theatrical run.
They Call Him OG box office Rs 7.25 crore on Tuesday, which according to industry tracker Sacnilk is the domestic collection of the film. This tally has pushed the total domestic tally of They Call Him OG to Rs 154.85 crore in six days. Pawan Kalyan stars in the film with Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy playing the pivotal roles.
Homebound Crashes in At Box Office Despite Global Acclaim
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, the tri-city drama with Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles has seen a faltering run at the box office. film’s box office has been dwindling since its release last Friday. On Day 4, Homebound box office collection is Rs 0.27 crore with the total domestic collection now stands at Rs 1.9 crore.
Jolly LLB 3 Witnesses Slight Rise in Box Office
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer courtroom legal comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 has witnessed a slight improvement on the film’s second Tuesday. Jolly LLB 3 earnings Rs 2.75 crore on Day 11 and on Day 12 it added Rs 3.75 crore. The Subhash Kapoor-directed film is far from the coveted Rs 100 crore and is currently at Rs 97 crore. In the span of 12 days in theatres, the film still has time to pass the milestone.
Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra Nears Rs 150 Crore
The Malayalam superhero action flick Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra is winning hearts of the audiences as well as critics. Even after a month-long theatrical release, the film has not lost its sheen with the audience. Lokah box office report is Rs 150 crore.