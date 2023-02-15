A small-budget film Writer Padmabhushan has achieved sensational success at the USA box office.

The directorial debut of Shanmukha Prashanth, "Writer Padmabhushan," marked the first theatrical release for young actor Suhas. The movie received positive feedback from both critics and audiences from its initial screening, with a promising public talk on its first day.

Despite being a small-budget film, "Writer Padmabhushan" achieved sensational success in the USA box office, grossing $350,000. This feat is a testament to the US market's appreciation for quality films, as the movie managed to collect over 10 crores gross in the worldwide box office.



Tina Shilparaj played the female lead in the film, which was produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manohar under the banners of Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films. Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, and Goparaju also played significant roles in the movie.

