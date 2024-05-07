Admit Cards Released for AP EAPCET 2024 examination

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has unveiled the admit cards for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024, slated for the academic year 2024-25 in engineering colleges across the state. Aspiring candidates can now access their hall tickets on the official website by providing essential details such as registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

This year has witnessed a significant surge in EAPCET applications compared to the previous year, with an impressive tally of approximately 3.60 lakh candidates having submitted their applications thus far. The application window remains open until May 10 with a late fee of Rs. 5000, and until May 12 with a late fee of Rs. 10,000, offering candidates additional opportunities to apply for the entrance exam.



Scheduled for May 16 and 17, the agriculture and pharmacy stream entrance exams will precede the engineering stream entrance exams, which are set to take place from May 18 to 23. The EAPCET 2024 exam, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), will facilitate admissions for the academic year 2024-25 in various universities, private unaided, and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh offering courses in BE, BTech, Agriculture, and Pharmacy disciplines.