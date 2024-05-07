Isha Ambani Stuns at Met Gala 2024 with Hand-Embroidered Sari Gown

Designer Creation

At the Met Gala 2024, Isha Ambani captivated attendees with her timeless bespoke sari gown, meticulously crafted by couturier Rahul Mishra. The gown, conceptualized by celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and Rahul Mishra, perfectly aligned with the event's theme, 'The Garden of Time.'

The Design

Anaita took to Instagram to reveal the intricate details of Isha's ensemble, which celebrated India's rich crafts and artisans. The hand-embroidered masterpiece marked Rahul Mishra's debut at the prestigious Met Gala and symbolized nature's beauty and cyclical lifecycle.

Sustainable Approach

Embracing sustainability, the gown incorporated elements from Rahul's previous collections, showcasing delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies. These elements, meticulously integrated through various embroidery techniques, carried a powerful narrative about the planet's state, offering a message of hope and renewal.

Artisanal Craftsmanship

The gown's creation involved over 10,000 hours of meticulous handwork, executed by skilled craftspeople and weavers across several Indian villages. Through techniques like fareesha, zardozi, nakshi, dabka, and French knots, the ensemble came to life, supporting local artisans and preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Complementary Accessories

Isha complemented her ensemble with a clutch crafted by Swadesh, showcasing ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature painting. The Jade clutch featured an intricate Indian Miniature painting, depicting the country's national bird, the Mayura, created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia.

Traditional Jewellry

Adding to her impeccable style were traditional jewellry pieces designed by Viren Bhagat, including lotus hand bracelets, parrot earrings, and a flower choker. These accessories added an extra touch of elegance to Isha's ensemble.

Finishing Touches

Completing her look, Isha's hair and makeup were expertly done by Yianni Tsaptori and Tanvi Chemburkar, enhancing her overall aesthetic for the prestigious event.

By embracing India's rich cultural heritage and promoting sustainable fashion practices, Isha Ambani's appearance at the Met Gala 2024 was not only a fashion statement but also a celebration of craftsmanship and artistry.