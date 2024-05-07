Public representatives must safeguard interests of Assamese: Samujjal Bhattacharya

Guwahati : Samujjal Bhattacharya, the Chief Advisor of All Assam Students’s Union (AASU), on Tuesday, said that the public representatives must safeguard the interests of original inhabitants of the state.

“This is the festival of democracy and it is heartening to see that people have come out to vote despite inclement weather in the city. The public representatives must safeguard the interests of original inhabitants of the state,” Bhattacharya said after he cast his vote in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

The senior leader of the prominent student body in Assam said that people are king in democracy.

“Citizens should exercise their voting rights in large numbers because they are the king and the decision-makers,” he said.

Following the delimitation exercise in the state, the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies were redrawn.

The number of assembly seats was increased in the Guwahati city after the delimitation exercise.

Bhattacharya said that his polling booth has remained the same however the assembly constituency has changed.

“I am now a voter of the new Guwahati assembly seat,” he said.