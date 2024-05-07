Live
- Lock Down: Anupama Parameswaran's Cryptic First Look Poster Hints at a Powerful Story
- Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ Shoot Disrupted by Bee Attack, 20 Junior Artists Injured
- Shivani Rajasekhar and Rahul Vijay's 'Vidyavasula Aham' to Stream Soon on Aha
- ICSE & ISC students can access results, mark sheets real-time via DigiLocker
- Truecaller's net sales up 8 pc in India with over 234 million daily active users
- Google Ventures into Cybersecurity Realm with Threat Intelligence
- Isha Ambani Stuns at Met Gala 2024 with Hand-Embroidered Sari Gown
- Public representatives must safeguard interests of Assamese: Samujjal Bhattacharya
- Admit Cards Released for AP EAPCET 2024 examination
- Celebrating Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024
Just In
Public representatives must safeguard interests of Assamese: Samujjal Bhattacharya
Samujjal Bhattacharya, the Chief Advisor of All Assam Students’s Union (AASU), on Tuesday, said that the public representatives must safeguard the interests of original inhabitants of the state.
Guwahati : Samujjal Bhattacharya, the Chief Advisor of All Assam Students’s Union (AASU), on Tuesday, said that the public representatives must safeguard the interests of original inhabitants of the state.
“This is the festival of democracy and it is heartening to see that people have come out to vote despite inclement weather in the city. The public representatives must safeguard the interests of original inhabitants of the state,” Bhattacharya said after he cast his vote in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.
The senior leader of the prominent student body in Assam said that people are king in democracy.
“Citizens should exercise their voting rights in large numbers because they are the king and the decision-makers,” he said.
Following the delimitation exercise in the state, the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies were redrawn.
The number of assembly seats was increased in the Guwahati city after the delimitation exercise.
Bhattacharya said that his polling booth has remained the same however the assembly constituency has changed.
“I am now a voter of the new Guwahati assembly seat,” he said.