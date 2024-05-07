IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ travel nightmare

Kolkata Knight Riders team contingent had a harrowing experience when inclement weather disrupted the team’s travel plans twice on Monday. The team flying from Lucknow to Kolkata had to be diverted to Guwahati first and then to Varanasi. The team will fly to Kolkata later on Tuesday.

Torrential rains in the West Bengal capital city prevented the chartered flight of Akasa Airlines ferrying the KKR team from Lucknow to Kolkata, from landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport on Monday evening.

The KKR media team informed that although they took off from Lucknow at 5.45 pm on Monday, they were not able to land at Kolkata at their scheduled time of 7.25pm.

“Due to inclement weather over Kolkata, the KKR charter flight has been diverted to Guwahati. We've just landed here,” an update at 8.45 pm read.

However, in about an hour’s time, the team took off from Guwahati to Kolkata, only to find the weather hadn't eased. “We’ve got clearance to fly back to Kolkata now, from Guwahati. Estimated arrival at 11pm. However, the flight took off from Guwahati to Kolkata, and was scheduled to land at 11pm. But couldn’t land once again due to bad weather, despite several attempts. Diverted mid-air to Varanasi now. Just landed here,” an update, well past midnight read.

The KKR team checked into a hotel – Taj Ganges – in Varanasi at 3 am and will be flying to Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.

KKR play their next match against the Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 11. Given that the team has a few day’s rest time in between, the players should have sufficient time to get over the travel woes and be ready for their next encounter.

KKR are currently at the top of the points table with 16 points from 8 wins in 11 matches. One more win will seal a spot in the playoffs.