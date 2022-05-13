Blockbuster Openings for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in USA

The most awaited film Mahesh Babu's Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, was released all over the USA on May 11. It was released after a day in India and got decent reviews from critics and the audience. The film in the USA has got phenomenal box openings because of the crowd-pulling factor of Mahesh Babu in the overseas market. Moreover, Sarkaru Vari Pata has been the only biggest film released this weekend. Thus, it became the best choice for film-goers this weekend.

As per the official reports from FlyHigh Cinemas, Sarkaru Vaari Paata touched the 1.2 million+ Gross mark at the USA box office. It was officially shared on the Twitter account of FlyHigh Cinemas, one of the film's distributors. Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted the box office collection figures of Sarkaru Vaari Paata as 216K Dollars in the USA on his Twitter.