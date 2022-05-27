F3 Movie Box Office: Venkatesh's film will do many wonders at the box office

The most awaited comedy entertainer, F3, is released today. It is getting positive reviews and word of mouth from all over the world. The main USP of the film is Victory Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde's Item Song, and the cast and crew of the film. As per the latest predictions, the film had decent advance bookings, and it might collect Rs 7 to 10 crores on day one. If the same word of mouth continues, the film will do many wonders at the box office, being a comedy and family entertainer.

Director Anil Ravipudi directed F3, who earlier directed F2, which was a prequel to this movie. Venkatesh and Varun Tej played the key roles, and Tamannah and Mehreen played the female leads next to them. The item song of the Pooja Hegde has already impressed the audience since the day of the trailer release.