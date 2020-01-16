Kalyan Ram's Entha Manchivadavuraa first day box office collection report

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri's new movie Entha Manchivadavuraa is currently in the theatres. The movie released yesterday, as the last one among the Sankranthi releases. Satish Vegesna is the director of the movie. The makers pinned high hopes on the film but it opened to mixed reviews from everyone. Now, the film made an amount of 4 crores gross at the box-office on the release day. The film collected 2 crores share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office in the Telugu states on the release day.

Nizam: 0.65 Cr

Ceded: 0.37 Cr

Uttarandhra: 0.18 Cr

Guntur: 0.19 Cr

East Godavari: 0.29 Cr

West Godavari: 0.20 Cr

Krishna: 0.19 Cr

Nellore: 0.09 Cr

Total Share in Telugu states on Day one: 2.16 Cr

Total Gross in Telugu states: 4 Cr