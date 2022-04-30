KGF Chapter 2 Became the 4th Film to Reach 1000 Crore Milestone

The magnum opus film KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel, starring Yash, has become a blockbuster hit at the box office.

The latest news is that the movie entered the 1000+ crore club. And it became the 4th Indian film after the RRR, Dangal, and Bahubali entered the 1000 crore club. Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Ravina Tandon have played the other key roles, which had added much hype to the film and its success at the box office.

The popular film trade analyst posted this update on his official Twitter account; Ramesh Bala wrote, "#KGFChapter2 has crossed 1000 crore, Gross Mark, at the WW Box Office. Only the 4th movie to do so after #Dangal #Bahubali2 and #RRR Movie." Let's see what all wonders that this film will do at the box office after its long run.

