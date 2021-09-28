Love Story Movie Latest Box Office Collections 

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya teamed up with director Sekhar Kammula for the first time in his career for the film Love Story. The film has become a big hit at the box office and the collections prove the same.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box office on the third day of the film's release.

Nizam: 2.84 Cr

Krishna: 0.30 Cr

East Godavari: 0.30 C

Guntur: 0.31 C

West Godavari: 0.24 C

Uttarandhra: 0.68 Cr

Ceded: 0.84 Cr

Nellore: 0.15 Cr

AP/TS Day 3 Share: 5.66 Cr

Karnataka + Tamil Nadu + Rest Of India : 0.68 Cr

USA + Rest Of World : 0.7 Cr

Total Day 3 WW Share: 7.04 Cr

Total 3 Days WW Share: 25.06 Cr

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also features Sai Pallavi, Eeshwari Rao, Devayani, Rajeevi Kanakala and others.