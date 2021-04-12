Tollywood: Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the film Rang De. The film did not do well at the box office. The movie opened to a divide talk which resulted in a disappointment to the makers. The film finally ended the theatrical run and it will be streamed on a digital platform soon. The film managed to collect only 8 crores out of the 24 crores.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the box office.

Movie Business: Rs 23.9 crore

Break-Even: Rs 24.9 crore

Total AP TG Share: Rs 13.9 crore

Worldwide Share: Rs 16.51 crore

Total Gross: Rs 28.8 crore

Total Loss: Rs 7.99 crore

Movie Verdict: Disaster

Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the film is produced by V Anand Prasad of Bhavya Creations. Kalyani Malik scored the music of the film.