Nithiin's Rang De Movie Final Box Office Collection Report

Highlights

Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the film Rang De. The film did not do well at the box office.

Tollywood: Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the film Rang De. The film did not do well at the box office. The movie opened to a divide talk which resulted in a disappointment to the makers. The film finally ended the theatrical run and it will be streamed on a digital platform soon. The film managed to collect only 8 crores out of the 24 crores.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the box office.

Movie Business: Rs 23.9 crore

Break-Even: Rs 24.9 crore

Total AP TG Share: Rs 13.9 crore

Worldwide Share: Rs 16.51 crore

Total Gross: Rs 28.8 crore

Total Loss: Rs 7.99 crore

Movie Verdict: Disaster

Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the film is produced by V Anand Prasad of Bhavya Creations. Kalyani Malik scored the music of the film.

