Nithiin's Rang De Movie Final Box Office Collection Report
Tollywood: Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the film Rang De. The film did not do well at the box office. The movie opened to a divide talk which resulted in a disappointment to the makers. The film finally ended the theatrical run and it will be streamed on a digital platform soon. The film managed to collect only 8 crores out of the 24 crores.
The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the box office.
Movie Business: Rs 23.9 crore
Break-Even: Rs 24.9 crore
Total AP TG Share: Rs 13.9 crore
Worldwide Share: Rs 16.51 crore
Total Gross: Rs 28.8 crore
Total Loss: Rs 7.99 crore
Movie Verdict: Disaster
Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the film is produced by V Anand Prasad of Bhavya Creations. Kalyani Malik scored the music of the film.