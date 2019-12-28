Prati Roju Pandage Movie USA Box office Collection Report

Prati Roju Pandage starring Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna does well at the box-office. The makers are super happy with the film's performance, in not just the Telugu states but also at the box-office in the USA. The makers did not expect a huge revenue but they are happy that the film registered good numbers in both Maruthi and Sai Dharam Tej's careers.

The following is the breakdown of the collections of Prati Roju Pandaage at the USA box-office.

Premieres+Friday :$92,000

Saturday :$97,500

Sunday : $76,500

Monday : $36,200

Tuesday : $67,500

Wednesday : $66,800

Thursday : $31,100

Total: $467,600

As of now, the performance of the movie is steady and the movie heads towards achieving a super Hit status. Maruthi directed the film while it is produced by Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations production houses.