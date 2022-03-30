RRR Box Office Day 5 Collections: NTR's & Ramcharan Hindi version crossed the 100 Cr mark

It has been 5 days since the film's release, and it is creating wonders at the box office. As per the latest report, Rajamouli's film collected 500+ crores worldwide and is still running successfully with Housefull boards.

The Hindi version of RRR has created a stunning record by entering the 100 cr club. Since there will be no new releases this week, RRR will continue its dominance this weekend too.

Although there is a slight drop in the collections in some parts of North India, it is exceptionally doing well in UP, Gujarat, Bihar, and Odisha.