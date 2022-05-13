RRR Completes 50 Days Run and Still Not Out

The magnum opus film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, in which Jr NTR and Ramcharan played key roles, has completed 50 day run at the box office. The film got a blockbuster talk from day one and minted more than 1100 crores worldwide at the ticket windows. Even after facing tough competition from KGF Chapter 2, the film successfully completed its 50 day run at the theatres.

This Pan-Indian movie has completed 50 days in close to 500 centers worldwide. The RRR team announced this news on their official social media handlers lately. And another news is that the film will be streaming on OTT from the 20th of May. Ajay Devgan, Ali Bhat, and Olivia Morris played other key roles in the film, directed by ace director Rajamouli. Let's see if this film celebrates its 100 day run at the box office.