RRR : SS Rajamouli's Film creates magic at Box Office in Day 3

Rajamouli's directorial film, RRR, is doing wonders at the box office. It has already been known that the film has received a blockbuster talk from Day 1. Besides the direction of Rajamouli, the stunning performances of Junior NTR and Ram charan made the film a blockbuster industry hit at the box office.

The film has collected Rs 30 Crore alone on Sunday, which proves the stamina of the film. The film has minted around Rs 75 Crore in the Hindi circuits alone. Even in South India, the film has been doing wonders in all areas. The Telugu version of the film collected Rs 20 Crore. So, since its release, the film had reportedly collected Rs 450+ Crore from the first weekends of its release.

Since there will be no new releases this week, RRR will continue its dominance this weekend too.

Fantastic Weekend for RRR Movie in the USA. Weekend Final Numbers may come Close to $9.4-9.5 Mn!

RRR All Time Record 3rd Day Nizam Share ₹15.05 Cr. Total Weekend ₹53.45 Cr








