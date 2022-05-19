Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box office: Mahesh babu's film Cross Rs 170 crore mark

Since day one, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been continuing its dominance at the box office. The film started with a mixed talk from the audience and critics and now smashing all the existing records at the box office. The film had reportedly collected Rs 75.1 crore on day one, which surpassed the Radhe Shyam and Sarileru Neekevvaru films. As per the trade reports, SVP has become the fastest film to join the 100-crore club. Continuing its stronghold, the film collected Rs Rs 5.25 crores on Tuesday.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film's plot revolves around a money lender Mahi (Mahesh Babu), and an evil politician Rajendranath (Samuthirakani), who shows empty hands after taking crores of loans from the bank. The love track between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh has become the major highlight of the successful film.