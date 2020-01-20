USA Box Office: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo vs Sarileru Neekevvaru

Stylish Star Allu Arjun came up with a new movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film released on the 12th of this month and as per the reports, the film crossed 2.5 million dollar rupees successfully. The movie collected an amount of $322k successfully in the USA on Saturday and it crossed a gross of 2.5 million dollars.

The film crossed Khaidi No. 150 and A.Aa and Geetha Govindam to become the 9th biggest Telugu grosser in the USA. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo continues to hold well in 2nd Weekend in the USA with the film set to Cross $2.5 M dollar rupees now.

On the other side, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru nears $2 M at the box-office. This is a third $2million-plus movie in Mahesh Babu's career after Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Also, it is the second consecutive $2M movie for director Anil Ravipudi after F2.