USA Box Office: Jathi Ratnalu marks a new beginning

Tollywood: Jathi Ratnalu released big in the Telugu states and has impressed everyone. The film also released in a huge way at the USA box-office. The movie did exceptionally well at the USA box-office and is gearing up to score a half million dollar. It is clear that the film boosted the confidence of distributors in the USA.

Director Anudeep KV has succeeded in maintaining the same pace of narration throughout the film. He only concentrated on the entertainment factor and also gave equal importance to the story. Especially, some scenes in the second half came out really well. Production values by Nag Ashwin under the Swapna Cinema banner are very rich and he seemed to have given his key inputs for the film.

Music by Radhan is the backbone of the film and it also contributed to the film's success. Altogether, the film is now gearing up for a grand success. With the USA box-office getting back to form with Jathi Ratnalu, we can expect more films to release in the USA in a big way.