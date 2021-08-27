Boyapati planning a commercial entertainer with Yash?

Kannada actor Yash shot to nationwide fame with the blockbuster film 'KGF Chapter:1'. He is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film 'KGF Chapter:2'. Meanwhile, it is heard that this handsome hunk is all set to team up with Tollywood's star director Boyapati Srinu.

Apparently, Boyapati is using the story written for Ram Charan for this film. According to the sources, Boyapati narrated this script to Ram Charan in the past. But as the Magadheera actor felt that it is too commercial, he asked Boyapati to come up with another story. Then, the director narrated the script of 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. However, Charan's plan backfired and the film flopped at the box office. It seems that Charan used to often tell Boyapati that he would like to work on the rejected script at some point.

But Charan's schedule is packed for two more years. As it would be a long wait, Boyapati decided to make the film with Yash. It is heard that even Yash liked the script and gave his nod as well. More details about this project are yet to be out.