Brahmanandam looks interestingin ‘Mahendragiri Vaarahi’

The upcoming film Mahendragiri Vaarahi, produced under the Rajashyamala Entertainment banner, has been generating buzz with its intriguing glimpses. This is the second production venture under the banner, and the recently released teaser received a positive response. Notably, acclaimed director Krish launched the glimpses, while actor Vishwak Sen also praised the visuals, calling them “interesting” on social media.

Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a special look of legendary comedian Brahmanandam on the occasion of his birthday. In this newly released image, Brahmanandam appears in a traditional avatar, accompanied by the divine presence of VaarahiMaatha, hinting at the film’s supernatural and devotional elements.

The film’s producer, Kalipu Madhu, revealed that MahendragiriVaarahi is inspired by events surrounding the VarahiAmmavari temple in Mahendragiri. Directed by Santhosh Jagarlapudi, the movie promises a blend of mystery and devotion. Jagarlapudi, known for his previous success with Subrahmanyapuram starring Sumanth, is expected to deliver another compelling narrative.

Renowned composer Anup Rubens is handling the film’s music, ensuring a rich and immersive experience. With strong creative backing and an intriguing storyline, MahendragiriVaarahi is set to captivate audiences when it hits the big screen soon.