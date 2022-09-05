Brahmastra: Ayan Shares A New Promo And Promises To Deliver A Magnum Opus

It is all known that Bollywood's most-awaited movie 'Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva' will hit theatres in a couple of days i.e on 9th September, 2022. Being Bollywood's cute pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first collaboration on the big screens, there are many expectations on it. Ayan Mukerji came up with an amazing 'Astraverse' sci-fi thriller plot and is all set to showcase Ranbir as Shiva who holds the power of controlling fire. Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Isha while Nagarjuna will be seen as Aniket who holds the power of 1000 nandi's. Off late, Ayan dropped the new promo from the movie and made us witness a glimpse of lead actor's pain of separation!

Along with sharing the new promo, he also wrote, "4 DAYS TO GO…

*We finally finally finished our last touches on Brahmāstra early this morning… Monday, the day of Shiv, which feels so right.

*Also feels right to share a small glimpse of our Shiva on this Monday - the man who's story this film really is !

*I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie…

But for those who are watching our units and feel that way…

Don't worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen.

*A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music!

Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I'm getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL.

*The Week of Brahmāstra's Release is here! Can't believe it.

Need a new word to describe what we're all feeling…

*SEPTEMBER 9TH - The Light is Coming !"

The promo showcases Isha going missing and Shiva brings out his agony and searches for her all over! The complete fire background also made the promo worth watching!

Character Introduction:

• Ranbir Kapoor – Shiva: He will be holding supernatural powers of controlling fire being the re-incarnation of Lord Shiva and will be handed over the responsibility of saving the world.

• Alia Bhatt – Isha

• Mouni Roy – Junoon: The queen of darkness and the main antagonist

• Amitabh Bachchan – Guru: The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light!

• Nagarjuna Akkineni – Artist Aneesh: With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's. He holds the power of controlling the Wind…

Going with the details of Brahmastra movie, the earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the movie in four languages except for Hindi.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is being produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' will showcase the story of Shiva and Isha!