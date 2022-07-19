Brahmastra Director Opens Up About The 'Kesariya' Song Trolls And Gives A Strong Reply

The most-awaited movie of the season Brahmastra – Part 1 is all set to hit the screens in a couple of months and ahead of the release, the makers already treated the fans by unveiling the teaser and other character posters of the movie. Off late, they also unveiled the beautiful love song "Kesariya…" and showcased the lovely chemistry of the lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The song has been launched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and it went viral. But some of the netizens trolled the song so, director Ayan reacted and gave a strong reply with his statement.

Speaking about the criticism, he said, "We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more."

Alia Bhatt shared the video song "Kesariya…" and treated all her fans. The song is all beautiful and showcased wonderful chemistry and Isha and Shiva mesmerising the netizens and audience to the core.

The way they look at each other 🥺🧡#Kesariya out in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam; link in bio.#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/zZxUv1KQ50 — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) July 19, 2022

Here are the new posters of the "Kesariya…" song!

The earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through his Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!