Live
- IIT Delhi study to help develop alternative to lithium-ion batteries
- Tottenham sign Wilson Odobert from Burnley on five-year deal
- Chandrababu meets CII Director General, says CII Multi Skill Training Institute will be established
- Litmus test for BJP in Haryana to retain power third time on trot
- Omar Abdullah welcomes poll announcement, questions administrative changes
- Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus dials PM Modi, assures protection of Hindus in country
- West Bengal Governor Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee Over Hospital Tragedy Response
- Top Rakhi Picks Hard to Miss: Unlock the Best Deals and Discounts
- Attack on police vehicle leaves four injured in Pakistan
- The Importance of extra-curricular activities in holistic development
Just In
Brahmmavaram P.S. Paridhilo Releasing on August 23rd, 2024
Under Dreamz On Reelz Entertainment banner, the highly anticipated film “Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhi Lo” directed by Imran Sastry, is all set to captivate audiences in theaters on August 23, 2024.
Under Dreamz On Reelz Entertainment banner, the highly anticipated film “Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhi Lo” directed by Imran Sastry, is all set to captivate audiences in theaters on August 23, 2024.
Starring Sravanthi Bellamkonda, Guru, Surya Srinivas, and Harshini in the lead roles, the film promises to be a cinematic treat. Sravanthi Bellamkonda, who plays a lead role and is also the executive producer, expressed her excitement: “The true hero of this movie is its compelling story—fresh, engaging, and certain to resonate with viewers seeking something unique. Working with talented actors like Sammeta Gandhi, Prem Sagar, Jeeva, and Roopa Lakshmi has been a wonderful experience for me. I’m thankful to the team for casting me in the lead role. As we prepare for the August 23rd release, we’re excited to share more about the film. We deeply appreciate the hard work of everyone involved and hope our efforts are well-received.”
The film features crisp editing by Avula Venkatesh, an energetic background score by Sri Venkat, and lively lyrics by Srinivas Mouli with music by Saketh Sairam. The stunning visuals by DOP Mujeer Malik also add to the film’s appeal.