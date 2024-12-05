Brian May's wife shares update on star's health after he suffered a stroke

Music legend Brian May of British rock band Queen is recuperating well after suffering a “scary” stroke.

The guitarist’s condition has “stabilised” and he is now back playing piano and guitar with the arm he lost movement in, his wife Anita Dobson has revealed, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

Earlier, the music legend had said in September that “out of the blue” he suddenly lost control of his left arm, and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, where he was subsequently diagnosed as having had a stroke.

His wife Anita, 75, said, “He’s much better now, he’s stabilised now, which is brilliant. I just hope we don’t have any more recurrences. He’s got the use of that arm, which was a bit of a challenge, back now. So, yeah, he’s good to go now. He’s playing the piano quite a lot in the house. He likes a lot of Beethoven. I love it - the piano in the house is really, just very relaxing”.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, a week after the “health hiccup”, as he called it, he confirmed that he could play guitar again, after realising he “did not have any control of one arm”. Now, Eastenders actress Anita, who played Angie Watts in the soap, says Brian gave himself a bit of time before he attempted to play anything at all.

“He didn’t actually try until after he’d recovered quite a bit”, She said at the TRIC Christmas Lunch, where she was honoured as a Legend and given an award. “And then he very slowly started to pick up an acoustic guitar and gradually just exercise the muscles. And it very quickly came back. He’s just retraining the messages from your brain to that arm, that it’s actually okay to do what it used to do. It was scary. And also being a genius for someone like that. His brain’s overloaded, that’s what it is. He’s too clever for his own good”.

Brian said at the time he had been “grounded”, as he said, “I’m not allowed to go out - well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high”.

But he is now allowed to have excitement in life again, and he and Anita will travel to Lapland this month to “meet the elves” for Christmas.