‘Bro’ team wraps up entire shoot

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen together in the upcoming fantasy comedy-drama “Bro,” directed by Samuthirakani. The movie is set to release worldwide in theaters on July 28, 2023. The film teaser released in recent times and gained positive response from movie lovers.

Now, the film again made some headlines. The film’s protagonist Sai Dharam Tej announced on his Instagram profile that the entire shoot for “Bro” has been wrapped up. The team had gone to Innsbruck, Austria for a song shoot featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Priya Prakash Varrier.

Sai Dharam Tej expressed his gratitude towards the entire cast and crew for ensuring a smooth shoot without any issues. TG Vishwa Prasad produced the film under People Media Factory, with Trivikram handling the screenplay and dialogues.



