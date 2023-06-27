BRO The Avatar: Pawan Kalyan's Vintage Vibes and Massy Look Revived

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej have teamed up for a film titled "BRO." Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly anticipating the release of the film's teaser. Today, Samuthirakani unveiled a powerful poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, announcing that the teaser will be coming very soon. Fans were ecstatic to see the popular actors in their mass avatars, and the poster is creating a buzz on social media. Pawan Kalyan fans are particularly thrilled by his striking mass look.

Priya Prakash Varrier is the leading lady in this movie, and it also features notable roles played by Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini Molleti, and Tanikella Bharani, among others. Produced by People Media Factory, the film's music is composed by Thaman. Stay tuned to this page for more exciting updates.