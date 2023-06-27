Live
- Tamil Nadu sets up authority to monitor bird sanctuaries in state
- Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF
- Sudden Surge In Tomato Prices Raising Concern Among Millions Of Households
- Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who quit job over ticketing Kanimozhi
- Visakhapatnam: Varada Payasam for 'Vaikunta Vasudu’
- Congress Blame BJP For Sudden Surge In Prices OF Tomato And Other Items
- Nara Lokesh promises to clear all pending bills
- Squeezing of testicles not ‘attempt to murder’: Karnataka High Court
- TDP holds Bhavishyat ki Guarantee public meeting in Vizag, takes a dig at YSRCP govt
- Dr V Venu new Kerala CS and Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb police chief.
BRO The Avatar: Pawan Kalyan's Vintage Vibes and Massy Look Revived
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej have teamed up for a film titled "BRO." Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie is scheduled to...
Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly anticipating the release of the film's teaser. Today, Samuthirakani unveiled a powerful poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, announcing that the teaser will be coming very soon. Fans were ecstatic to see the popular actors in their mass avatars, and the poster is creating a buzz on social media. Pawan Kalyan fans are particularly thrilled by his striking mass look.
Priya Prakash Varrier is the leading lady in this movie, and it also features notable roles played by Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini Molleti, and Tanikella Bharani, among others. Produced by People Media Factory, the film's music is composed by Thaman. Stay tuned to this page for more exciting updates.