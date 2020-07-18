BTS Fans Raise Funds For Assam Floods, Make K Pop Band Proud

That the popularity of Korean pop band BTS has reached far and wide is no news. It is known that besides singing, the K pop band is also involved in a lot of social service activities. They have been raising funds for COVID relief works too during the lockdown period over the last few months. Now, it appears that their philanthropic work has rubbed off on fans not just in South Korea but also those in India. The social work of the famous Korean band BTS has crossed boundaries to reach out to Assam flood victims.

It so happened that one of the users on Facebook reached out to BTS Project India seeking help in raising funds to help relief works. Within minutes, help started pouring in from BTS fans and followers.

The Indian fans of the famous K pop band BTS have come together to raise funds so as to ease the burden of people.

Not only did BTS India fans create a social media campaign page for the cause but also raised 5 lakhs for Assam flood relief.

The Assam floods have affected 40 lakh people spread across 27 of the 33 districts in the state. So far, 71 people have died because of the deluge.

Not just homes, but even the famous Kaziranga National part was inundated with water because of the heavy rains in Assam. While forest officials were able to protect 121 animals from the natural disaster, 76 animals are said to have lost their lives in the floods. It is learnt that Kaziranga, home to several species of animals, was filled with water while animals were seen floating in the water.

All said and done, BTS fans raising money for Assam flood victims itself is a huge thing and this is the first time it has happened. Stay tuned for updates