Bunny asks pan-India scale script to Boyapati?

Boyapati is almost done with the shoot of "Akhanda" and is busy with the script of his next. He had narrated a script to Allu Arjun in the past but there was no news on it. Now, there is a news that Allu Arjun had rejected Boyapati's story and given him reasons as well.

With "Pushpa," Bunny is going Pan-India and he is looking for films that have a central theme that will suit all sorts of audiences. As Boyapati's story was based in Telugu land, Bunny has asked for another comprehensive script.

Bunny has "ICON" lined up next and there is news that he had instructed Venu Sriram to make changes as well. So, in a way, Bunny is quite clear as to what he is looking for in his future projects. We have to see if Boyapati comes up with a pan India script that Bunny is asking for.