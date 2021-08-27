Buzz: Samantha turns down two biggies!

Samantha is one of the star heroines in the South film industry. The star heroine is currently busy with a Tamil film in the direction of Vignesh Shivn. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanathara. Interestingly, Samantha did not sign any new films now and she decided to take a break.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Samantha had turned down offers to work alongside Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan in two different films. As of now, there is no clarity on the details of these two films but the actress who wants to take a break intentionally turned down the offers.

Samantha already worked with Pawan Kalyan but she never shared her screen space with Prabhas.

In Telugu, Samantha's next film is Shakuntalam, under the direction of Gunasekhar. More details of the film's release will be out soon.