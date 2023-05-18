Cannes 2023: Guneet Monga Walks On The Red Carpet And Shares A Long Note Along With Dropping The Beautiful Pics

It is all known that Bollywood’s young filmmaker Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ movie bagged the prestigious Oscar 2023 award. Now, the crew of this short film has made their Cannes Film Festival debut and had a wonderful experience walking on the prestigious red carpet. Guneet shared the beautiful pics on her Instagram page and also penned a long note sharing her happiness with all the netizens…

Along with sharing the beautiful pics, she also wrote, “So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honour to be a part of this momentous occasion.

I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage.

It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity and celebrating cinema.

It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle. #IndiaAtCannes @festivaldecannes @ficci_india”.

Guneet looked awesome wearing a golden saree and diamond accessories. She walked on the red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival representing the country wearing a saree. She especially thanked FICCI and Indian Government delegation for this great opportunity. In the pics, she is seen posing with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba. Well, Dr. L Murugan is the leading Indian delegation at this prestigious film festival.

Speaking about The Elephant Whisperers short film, it showcases the bond between a baby elephant and its caretakers Bellie and Bomman.