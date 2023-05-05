Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival

The most-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2023 will take place in May itself… So, the details of this 76th annual event are being unveiled. Off late, the list of jury members is unveiled and it is being helmed by ‘Triangle of Sadness’ director and 2022 Palme d'Or winner Ruben OStlund and is appointed as the Jury President. The list is also filled with some ace filmmakers and actors…



Jury Members Of The Cannes Film Festival:

• Actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson

• Moroccan Director Maryam Touzani

• French actor Denis Ménochet

• British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni

• Afghan author Atiq Rahimi

• Argentine director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón

• Director Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d'Or in 2021 for her film "Titane"

Along with sharing Ruben’s pic, they also wrote, “Ruben Östlund, President of this Jury, will be surrounded by Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian writer and director Rungano Nyoni, American actress and director Brie Larson, American actor Paul Dano, Afghan writer Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director Damián Szifrón, as well as French director Julia Ducournau, who was awarded the Palme d'or in 2021.” The post also showcases the list of jury members…

Ruben also expressed his happiness as she is appointed as the Jury President… “I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of jury president for this year's competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival.”

Well, Cannes Film Festival 2023 will he held from 16th May to 27th May, 2023 at Palace of Festivals and Congresses of Cannes.