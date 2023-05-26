Cannes 2023: Kollywood’s Ace Director Atlee And His Wife Priya Made Their Debut On The Red Carpet

This year’s Cannes Film Festival turned into a complete glamorous event as most of the ace actors sashayed the red carpets with their rocking impressions. Already Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur and a few others walked down the red carpet and now it’s the turn of ace filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya. They had a dream debut and are all happy to be recognised at the global level.

Both of them shared the beautiful red carpet pics on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, Atlee also wrote, “That’s exactly what they call a dream come true moment , thank god for being kind to us. And thank you so much @bmwindia_official & @bmwkunexclusive for hosting us at the most prestigious #cannes2023”.

Atlee looked handsome wearing a black-white tuxedo while his wife best complimented him draping a simple yet classy black saree holding a green handbag!

Speaking about Atlee’s work front, he is helming Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie! SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is producing this movie under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It will hit the big screens on 7th September, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages having an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan (dual role), Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Kenny Basumatary, Girija Oak and Ganesh Gurung.