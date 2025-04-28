Catherine Tresa shines in ‘Gangers’

Dubai-born beauty Catherine Tresa is back on the big screen, making a stylish splash with her latest outing Gangers. Recently, Catherine impressed audiences with her striking look — a black top, netted skirt, golden heels, and flowing hair — effortlessly fitting into the film’s chaotic heist comedy setting. Her confident screen presence brought an extra dose of glamour to the fast-paced narrative.

Directed by Sundar C, Gangers serves up a mix of madness, money, and mistaken identities. While the storyline treads familiar ground, Catherine’s lively performance stands out, adding a refreshing spark to the ensemble. Though the film manages to deliver some laughs, it leans more on style and quirky antics rather than offering a strong narrative core.

One of the film’s most anticipated elements, the special song "Kuppan," failed to leave a lasting impression. Despite heavy pre-release buzz, the song neither trended online nor created much excitement in theatres, making it a forgettable addition to the film.

Nevertheless, Catherine Tresa’s charismatic presence ensures that Gangers isn’t without its highlights. Even as the film receives a mixed response from audiences, her stylish and spirited performance is earning appreciation, reaffirming her ability to steal the spotlight.