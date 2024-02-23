Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024 with Special Offers: Watch Films like "Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Fighter" for Rs 99 at PVR and INOX This Friday.

Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024 with an extravagant cinematic experience brought to you by PVR-INOX. This upcoming Friday, on February 23, cinephiles across the nation are in for a treat as PVR-INOX presents an exclusive offer that promises unparalleled excitement and entertainment.

PVR-INOX has announced Cinema Lovers Day, an extraordinary celebration dedicated to all movie enthusiasts. On this special occasion, patrons can avail themselves of movie tickets at an incredibly discounted price of just Rs 99, a remarkable reduction from the standard ticket rates which usually range between Rs 200 to Rs 800. The announcement, shared by PVR on Twitter, has sparked excitement among moviegoers, inviting them to immerse themselves in the magic of cinema like never before.

This enticing offer, however, comes with certain stipulations. While the Rs 99 offer is applicable in select cities, it is important to note that recliner and premium formats are not included. Nevertheless, this exceptional opportunity to enjoy top-notch cinema at a fraction of the usual cost is not to be missed.

During Cinema Lovers Day, patrons have the freedom to choose their preferred seating options. Regular seats are available at an unbeatable price of Rs 99, while the more luxurious recliner seats are priced at just Rs 199. This inclusive offer ensures that moviegoers of all preferences can partake in the festivities and experience the joy of watching their favorite films on the big screen.





But that's not all – the excitement doesn't end with standard seating. PVR-INOX is also extending discounted tickets for premium experiences such as IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, and Gold. This means that viewers can elevate their movie-watching experience to new heights and immerse themselves in high-definition entertainment without breaking the bank.

The movie lineup curated for Cinema Lovers Day caters to the diverse tastes of audiences, offering a captivating selection of both Bollywood and Hollywood releases. From adrenaline-pumping action flicks like "Fighter" and "Crackk" to heartwarming romantic comedies like "Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a treat. Meanwhile, Hollywood aficionados can indulge in a variety of titles spanning genres from comedy to drama to thrillers, ensuring there's something for everyone.

While this offer is available across most theaters nationwide, it's important to mention that some cinemas in southern states may not be participating. Nonetheless, movie buffs across other regions can seize this fantastic opportunity to catch up on the latest releases or revisit timeless classics at a fraction of the usual cost. So mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024 in style with PVR-INOX!