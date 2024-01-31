Celebrity Cricket Carnival is set to commence, in Melbourne

Melbourne - Get ready, for an exhilarating blend of cricket and entertainment, as the season of the Celebrity Cricket Carnival is about to kick off in Melbourne, Australia on February 18th, 2024. This unique event will see 15 prominent South Indian actors take to the cricket field, competing against local talent in what promises to be a thrilling extravaganza.









The Tollywood Cricket Association (TCA), established in 2006 by renowned Actors Srikanth and Tharun, known for their prowess in professional cricket matches worldwide, has joined hands with CELEBRITY CRICKET CARNIVAL AUS PTY LTD to bring this exciting event to fruition.









Season 1 of the Celebrity Cricket Carnival, conceptualized by Sai Krishna and Vamshi Vuppaladadium, marks a historic moment in the world of celebrity cricket. Today's formal announcement introduces the official sponsors and players who will partake in this extravagant cricketing adventure down under next month.









With 15 top actors from South India facing off against Australian league cricketers, the event is poised to be sensational and entertaining. This collaboration represents the first-ever cricketing battle involving a team of South Indian celebrities eager to showcase their cricketing skills in an intense match against local opponents in Australia.









Fans can anticipate an exhilarating display of talent and entertainment as the worlds of cricket and cinema converge in this spectacular event. The Celebrity Cricket Carnival is set to be an event that combines talent, fair play and enjoyment captivating spectators both during the matches and, beyond.









As the countdown begins for the much-anticipated Celebrity Cricket Carnival Season 1, cricket enthusiasts and movie buffs alike are gearing up to witness an unforgettable spectacle in Melbourne next month.











